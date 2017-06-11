Do Heels win too much?

On the heels of Extreme Rules, I joined the guys on the No Gimmicks Podcast for our review of the show. Hopefully you’ll check out the Facebook page or the show on YouTube. Anyway, after the show was over we were just talking and the topic came up that heels won almost every match at the event. Other than the two least important matches, Swann/Sasha over Dar/Alicia and Kalisto over Apollo, every match on the card was won by a heel.

I can appreciate a good “chase”, which has been, and always will be, done by the babyface. I would argue, however that right now the WWE has a problem in that heels are dominating. I don’t think this is the main reason for ratings declines, but I think going to a show, or watching on TV, the fans should get what they want at least 50% of the time.

The champions on RAW right now are Brock Lesnar (kind of a tweener but more of a heel), Cesaro and Sheamus (heels), The Miz (heel), Alexa Bliss (heel), and Neville (heel). Over on Smackdown we have Jinder Mahal (heel), The Uso’s (heels), Kevin Owens (heel), and the only full fledged babyface on this list, Naomi.

I’m not a guy who cheers for who they tell me to cheer for. I actually like a lot of the heels on the roster and prefer for them to win much of the time. But this isn’t about me. This is about the fans who do cheer for the people WWE wants them to cheer for. Those people are routinely disappointed. Like it or not, WWE wants kids to watch. It’s important to them. But kids now are watching their heroes lose quite a bit. Go back in history and look at the people who carried WWE. Bruno, Hogan, Stone Cold, and Cena. All babyfaces, all didn’t lose that often, and if they did lose, it was usually due to cheating or getting screwed somehow.

This brings me to another point. Heels don’t cheat anymore. In the 80’s and early 90’s, the only way a heel won was by cheating, unless it was a squash match. This went a bit too far because it truly was rare to see a heel win a match of any importance without cheating. The “good guys” dominated the pay per views. Go back and look through WWE history. There were major events that the babyface won just about every match. And business was booming. Hmm.

Again, I’m not saying its the answer to WWE’s problems, in fact, it might not help at all, but it couldn’t hurt to pop a crowd with some feel-good wins. Lastly, stop having people lose in their home city! It’s truly moronic! WWE says they put smiles on faces, so here’s some news maybe they forgot, the good guys are supposed to beat the bad guys. You think fans prefer to boo or cheer?

I understand times have changed and it probably doesn’t matter as much now, but no card should ever be dominated by the heels.