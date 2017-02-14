Hold the Door for the Festival of Friendship

The Festival of Friendship, meant to be a celebration of camaraderie for best friends Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens has left men, women and children all over the world questioning the legitimacy and sincerity of their own personal friendships and relationships since its heart-wrenching conclusion last night. Not since Game of Thrones’ infamous “Hold the Door” scene has a more emotionally devastating moment been witnessed on television and its aftermath cascaded across social media with a tidal wave of sadness, leaving us all with a burning question in need of answering…is friendship dead?

This 20 minute sports entertainment masterpiece captivated audiences worldwide as they watched Chris Jericho channel every ounce of showmanship in his body as he put on the Festival of Friendship, an outward manifestation of his admiration and love for his best friend, his brother, Kevin Owens. Las Vegas would make the perfect backdrop for the celebration as Jericho danced to the ring having pulled out all the stops with flashing lights, music, Vegas showgirls, magicians and expensive gifts of art all for his buddy, his pal, Kevin Owens. Jericho would boost K.O.’s confidence heading into his match with Goldberg by presenting Gillberg, a scrawny comedic parody for beating.Then the true meaning behind the Festival of Friendship was explained to him courtesy of a poignant, heart-felt speech from Chris Jericho that was truly moving and a fitting ode to the spirit of friendship.

Jericho opened up about how much their friendship meant to him and how enjoyable the past year of his career had been working with Kevin Owens, calling him his brother and telling him that he loved him. Owens, touched by his effort and outpouring of admiration would reciprocate the sentiment and give Jericho a present of his own. A new list. A thoughtful token to his friend since the “List of Jericho” was so important to Jericho and had played such a huge part in their friendship. As he removed the list from the box, Chris Jericho and those watching around the world were ill-prepared for what would happen next.

“How come my name’s on this?” As he raised up the clipboard the world would see that he was not holding the “List of Jericho”, but the “List of KO”. In that moment WWE’s ultimate bro-mance would end in brutality and betrayal as Kevin Owens viciously assaulted Chris Jericho for minutes pummeling him and then power-bombing him on the ring apron. The notorious trash talker was eerily silent through the onslaught uttering only three words before launching Jericho into the obscenely expensive Jeritron 6500: “I HATE YOU”.

To quote my “friend” Mike, “Today it is easier for the Prince of Darkness himself, Dracula, to look himself in the mirror than it should be for the champion of the universe, Kevin Owens. While the only way to kill a vampire may be a stake through the heart, Owens ended his epic friendship with Chris Jericho with a knife in the back.” Mike’s sentiments echo those shared by a soul shattered majority of fans on Facebook and Twitter in the last 24 hours.

Their friendship was the rock, the constant that we could all look to and take solace during this tumultuous and divisive time we live in. It was an inspiration and something we could all aspire to and strive for. The notion that we could each have that friend who would always be there, that would always have our back and that would spare no expense in showing their appreciation for the value of our friendship. Now we’ve all been left with only memories, unanswered questions and a ton of trust issues.

The ideal of friendship is paramount for wrestling viewers. We talk about wrestling and we get together for PPVs and specials with our friends. We cook, we drink and we enjoy ourselves. Now with WrestleMania mere weeks away all of that may be gone forever. How can any of us expect to attend a get together and not look over our shoulders and question the intentions of our so called “friends” after what we witnessed last night?

Did Kevin Owens kill friendship?

Will we ever trust again?

Why is he looking at my flat-screen that way?

We have been left with so much uncertainty this WrestleMania season.

They disarmed us with comedy, roped us in with wrestling terminology and sentiment and shocked us with a violent end when we weren’t expecting it. The Festival of Friendship was an incredible tour de force that channeled the humor of the legendary “This is your Life” segment featuring the Rock and Mankind, the moving value of friendship displayed in Vin Diesel’s speech at the end of Fast 7, and the dramatic heartbreak of “Hold the Door” from Game of Thrones. This combination served to produce one of the greatest and most emotional moments in the over two decade history of Monday Night RAW and has left us all with deep philosophical crises about friendship and trust not easily resolved.

So when your significant other asks: “Why do you look so down? Its Valentine’s Day!?” show them the video below so you can both lament the death of friendship to the music of Celine Dion. Have some tissues ready.

Video Credit: Facebook.com/CelineAScene