How Much Money Did The McMahons And Triple H Make In 2016?

WWE releases their proxy statement (courtesy of Forbes for the breakdown of the figures) on March 10th, which included the pay for the entire McMahon family as well as other WWE executives. Vince McMahon earned $3.071 million, which is down from the $3.3 million in 2015. His salary breaks down to $1,313,462 in base salary, $1,739,063 in non-equity incentives and $19,075 in other compensation. Stephanie McMahon earned a total compensation in 2016 of around $2 million as a performer and employee. Shane McMahon earned $2.15 million in 2016 for “performance fees and royalties.”

Triple H earned $3.993 million, which is up from the $3.112 million in 2015. His salary breaks down to $601,933 in base salary, $499,992 in stock awards, $419,531 in non-equity incentives and $2,471,961 for “all other compensation.”

You can see the entire proxy statement here, which is quite interesting.