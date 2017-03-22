How To Book The BROKEN Return!

The WWE extending contracts to the Broken Hardys at the height of WrestleMania Season can only be described in one word. WONDERFUL!

I think we can all somewhat agree that the build to WrestleMania has not been the greatest. I mean, I get it – it’s tough to build simultaneously on two separate brands and put together a show that all fans want to see. This is why the potential of a Hardys signing is that much more impactful (no pun intended) to the current product during this particular time in the WWE calendar. In recent years, the aftermath of WrestleMania has taken on a life of its own and the RAW after WrestleMania has become almost as “must see” as WrestleMania itself. The reason for this is anticipation of new blood, comebacks, call ups and major storyline implications. Enter Broken Matt and Brother Nero.

The potential arrival of these two future Hall of Famers means that one brand is about to get a MAJOR boost in ratings and momentum. I think it’s obvious, for the most part, what brand this is. Unquestionably Monday Night Raw is suffering. I don’t care what the ratings say or what a WWE spokesperson will feed us, the show is simply not consistently good. If it was “good” each week, I suspect I could live with it, but the reality is that when it’s bad, it’s really, really, really bad. Borderline unwatchable if I may say.

Now, rather than try and fix the problem organically by producing better programming (god forbid!), what the WWE should do is use the Hardys as a catalyst for change. For example, remember when Chris Jericho debuted? Remember this promo?

“Now when you think of the new millennium, you think of an event so gigantic that it changes the course of history. You think of a dawning of a new era. In this case, the dawning of a new era in the WWF. Thank you, thank you. And a new era is what this once proud and profitable company sorely needs. What was once a captivating, trend-setting program has now deteriorated into a cliched, let’s be honest, boring snoozefest that is in dire need of a knight in shining armor, and that’s why I’m here. Chris Jericho has come to save the WWF!” – Chris Jericho, 1999, Monday Night Raw

What stands out to me is the line “What was once a captivating, trend-setting program has now deteriorated into a cliched, let’s be honest, boring snoozefest that is in dire need of a knight in shining armor, and that’s why I’m here. Chris Jericho has come to save the WWF!” This is literally was Monday Night Raw needs. Hell, I’d even argue that this is what the WWE needs as a whole creatively. But if we’re just talking RAW, we’re talking about a BROKEN show from top to bottom. It’s too long. There are too many ads. It’s stale. Storylines don’t make sense. Roman Reigns etc.. etc..

This is where the Hardy’s come in. If they’re able to use the BROKEN gimmick, then it’s a no-brainer that they need to be on an all out quest to DELETE Monday Night Raw and start from scratch. It needs to be SAVED! Make it a monumental shift in the show’s production and philosophy. Change the format. Change the set. Stop scripting promos. Change it all. Most importantly, remember that Matt and Jeff will need an antagonist to their Broken Brilliance, and who better than the company man, Triple H. Triple H and his new gang of mercenaries in Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens can keep this feud going for a year, leading to the annual Triple H Match in New Orleans at WrestleMania 34. It’ll be branded as Triple H, the man in the suit who is on a mission to maintain corporate control over a publicly traded company vs. the man who threatens to DELETE it all in order to restore pro wrestling and the WWE to eternal glory FOR-EVAHHH!

Broken Hardys …. WE KNEW YOU’D COOOOOOMMMMMMEEEEEE!!!