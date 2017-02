How Was RAW Viewership With Bayley Vs. Charlotte In The Main Event?

– According ShowBuzz Daily, last night’s WWE RAW episode, featuring the Festival of Friendship and Bayley winning the RAW Women’s Title from Charlotte Flair in the main event, drew 3.087 million viewers.

This number is down 0.9% from last week’s 3.115 million viewers.

* First hour drew 3.199 million viewers

* Second hour drew 3.153 million viewers

* Final hour drew 2.909 million viewers

RAW was #3 on cable behind The O’Reilly Factor and Tucker Carlson.

Previous weeks:

January 16th: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd: 3.292 million viewers

January 30th: 3.615 million viewers

February 6th: 3.115 million viewers

February 13th: 3.087 million viewers