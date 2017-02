How Was This Week’s TNA Impact Viewership?

– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s TNA Impact Wrestling episode, featuring Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness in the main event, drew 275,000 viewers.

This number is down 15% from last week’s 325,000 viewers.

This week’s show ranked #133 on the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #122.

Previous Viewership Ratings:

* January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers

* February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers

* February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers

* February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers

* February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers