How Was This Week’s WWE RAW Viewership With Seth Rollins’ Return?

– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE RAW, featuring the return of Bill Goldberg and Seth Rollins and the Roman Reigns – Braun Strowman contract signing, drew 3.093 million viewers.

This number is down 4% from last week’s 3.216 million viewers.

* First hour drew 3.127 million viewers

* The second hour drew 3.233 million viewers

* Final hour drew 2.918 million viewers

RAW was #2 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O’Reilly Factor.

RAW was also #2 on the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.

Previous Viewership:

January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers

February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers