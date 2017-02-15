How Was This Week’s WWE SmackDown Live Viewership?

– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s WWE SmackDown episode, featuring the fallout from last Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, drew 2.626 million viewers.

This number is down from last week’s 2.627 million viewers.

SmackDown was #8 in viewership on cable for the night, behind Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, The O’Reilly Factor, Tucker Carlson, The First 100 Days, The Five and Special Report.

SmackDown was #2 in the 18-49 demographic, behind Curse of Oak Island.

Previous Viewership:

* January 24th: 2.556 million viewers

* January 31st: 2.817 million viewers

* February 7th: 2.627 million viewers

* February 14th: 2.626 million viewers