How Was This Week’s WWE SmackDown Live Viewership?
– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s WWE SmackDown episode, featuring the fallout from last Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, drew 2.626 million viewers.
This number is down from last week’s 2.627 million viewers.
SmackDown was #8 in viewership on cable for the night, behind Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, The O’Reilly Factor, Tucker Carlson, The First 100 Days, The Five and Special Report.
SmackDown was #2 in the 18-49 demographic, behind Curse of Oak Island.
Previous Viewership:
* January 24th: 2.556 million viewers
* January 31st: 2.817 million viewers
* February 7th: 2.627 million viewers
* February 14th: 2.626 million viewers