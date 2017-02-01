How Was This Week’s WWE SmackDown Live Viewership?

How Was This Week’s WWE SmackDown Live Viewership?

– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s WWE SmackDown Live episode, featuring fallout from last Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, drew 2.817 million viewers.

This number is up 13% from last week’s 2.556 million viewers.

SmackDown Live was #9 in viewership on cable for the night, behind Fixer Upper, Curse of Oak Island, The O’Reilly Factor, Tucker Carlson, The First 100 Days, Hannity, Special Report and The Five.

SmackDown Live was #1 in the 18-49 demographic.