How Was This Week’s WWE SmackDown Viewership

– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s WWE SmackDown episode, featuring Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews in a Chairs Match, drew 2.566 million viewers.

This number is down 8% from last week’s 2.792 million viewers.

SmackDown was #15 in viewership on cable for the night, behind programs covering Donald Trump’s Presidential Address, Fixer Upper, Hannity, The O’Reilly Factor, the Democratic Response to Trump’s address, The First 100 Days, Special Report and The Five.

SmackDown was #7 in the 18-49 demographic.

Previous Viewership:

* January 31st Episode: 2.817 million viewers

* February 7th Episode: 2.627 million viewers

* February 14th Episode: 2.626 million viewers

* February 21st Episode: 2.792 million viewers

* February 28th Episode: 2.566 million viewers