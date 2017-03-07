How Was WWE RAW Viewership Featuring Fastlane Fallout
– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this Monday’s WWE RAW episode, featuring the fallout from Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, drew 3.216 million viewers.
This is up 4% from last week’s 3.093 million viewers.
* First hour drew 3.318 million viewers
* Second hour drew 3.380 million viewers
* Final hour drew 2.950 million viewers
RAW was #2 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O’Reilly Factor. RAW was #2 on the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.
Previous Viewership:
February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers
February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers
February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers
February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers
March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers