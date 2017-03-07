How Was WWE RAW Viewership Featuring Fastlane Fallout

– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this Monday’s WWE RAW episode, featuring the fallout from Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, drew 3.216 million viewers.

This is up 4% from last week’s 3.093 million viewers.

* First hour drew 3.318 million viewers

* Second hour drew 3.380 million viewers

* Final hour drew 2.950 million viewers

RAW was #2 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O’Reilly Factor. RAW was #2 on the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.

Previous Viewership:

February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers

March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers