How Was WWE RAW Viewership With Bill Goldberg’s Return?
– According to ShowBuzz Daily, last night’s Monday’s WWE RAW episode, featuring Bill Goldberg’s response to Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 33 challenge, drew 3.115 million viewers.
This is down 13.8% from last week’s 3.615 million viewers for the post-Royal Rumble episode.
* First hour drew 3.339 million viewers
* Second hour drew 3.165 million viewers
* Final hour drew 2.842 million viewers
RAW was #3 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O’Reilly Factor and Tucker Carlson.
RAW was #2 on the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.