How Was WWE RAW Viewership With Bill Goldberg’s Return?

How Was WWE RAW Viewership With Bill Goldberg’s Return?

– According to ShowBuzz Daily, last night’s Monday’s WWE RAW episode, featuring Bill Goldberg’s response to Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 33 challenge, drew 3.115 million viewers.

This is down 13.8% from last week’s 3.615 million viewers for the post-Royal Rumble episode.

* First hour drew 3.339 million viewers

* Second hour drew 3.165 million viewers

* Final hour drew 2.842 million viewers

RAW was #3 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O’Reilly Factor and Tucker Carlson.

RAW was #2 on the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.