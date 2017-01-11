How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership With John Cena In Action

How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership With John Cena In Action

– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s WWE SmackDown episode, featuring John Cena vs. Baron Corbin in the main event, drew 2.533 million viewers.

This number is down 2.4% from last week’s 2.596 million viewers.

SmackDown was #10 for the night on cable in viewership, two airings of Anderson Cooper for President Obama’s farewell, Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, two airings of Rachel Maddow for the Obama farewell, Tucker Carlson, Hannity and The O’Reilly Factor.