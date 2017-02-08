How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership With John Cena In The Main Event?

How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership With John Cena In The Main Event?

– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s WWE SmackDown episode, featuring the final hype for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, drew 2.627 million viewers.

This number is down 7% from last week’s 2.817 million viewers.

SmackDown was #10 in viewership on cable for the night, behind Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, The Haves & Have Nots, The O’Reilly Factor, Tucker Carlson, Hannity, The First 100 Days, Shadow of Doubt and Special Report.

SmackDown was #1 in the 18-49 demographic.