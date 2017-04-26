Huge Incident at TNA Tapings Between the Jarretts and Bob Ryder

During the April 23 tapings of Impact Wrestling, it’s being said that there was an incident between Jeff/Karen Jarrett and Bob Ryder. Karen took issue with Ryder not booking a hotel room after he was told to do so several weeks ago. The argument was described as a “dress[ing] down” by Karen. When she walked away, Jeff approach Ryder and told him to “not wait” and leave the taping.

The general feeling on Monday was that Ryder was no longer with the company. However, tension between the Jarrett’s and Ryder seemed to calm down as he was seen working at the Impact headquarters in Nashville yesterday.

Much adieu about nothing. All is well. — Bob Ryder (@brydertna) April 25, 2017