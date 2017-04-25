Hugs Won’t Save Bayley

This is one problem that a hug cannot solve. Every Monday the RAW Women’s Champion makes her way to the ring, shells out a few hugs, grabs the mic and delivers a promo that tempts even the most die-hard of fan to grab the remote and change the channel. The word that comes to mind is “cringe”. It’s unfortunate, mainly because we all know that she is capable of so much more, but for some reason the WWE Main Roster version of Bayley is just not clicking. It makes me sad. Maybe I’m the one who needs a hug.

It wasn’t too long ago that the WWE Universe was anxiously awaiting the arrival of the 4th and final member of the Four Horsewomen. As NXT Champion, it was bittersweet when she lost to Asuka, which essentially signaled her eventual departure from NXT. No one wanted her to go, but everyone knew it was time. She had outgrown the safety of Full Sail and it was never more evident than when she beat Sasha Banks for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, in possibly the greatest women’s match of all time. That night culminated the perfect moment for the perfect challenger. An underdog, who unlike John Cena or Roman Reigns, LOOKS and IS an actual underdog. She’s someone who the WWE Universe could get behind without any help from the “machine” so to speak. It was believable … very believable. Unfortunately, all of Bayley’s fandom and character development seems to have been completely undone in a matter of months.

The booking has been absolutely horrendous. It’s quite ironic considering that if you look at each of the four horsewomen respectively, they’ve all become a shell of their former selves. Becky Lynch is floating around in SmackDown purgatory, used more as a stepping stone than a main event player. Sasha Banks is the nicest “Boss” of all time who moonlights as Bayley’s best friend. The Queen of the Women’s Division, Charlotte, who is now an infinity time Women’s Champion, has been forced to play hot potato with a title that she should have never lost in the first place. Out of the four though, none have been presented worse than Bayley. I mean, she’s supposed to be the ultimate underdog, but it only took her a few months to win the WWE Women’s Championship? That doesn’t sound like an underdog to me. Every week she comes out and says she’s “following her dream!” … but didn’t you just wrestle at WrestleMania … as the Champion … in front of 75,000 fans … and win? To quote Enzo Amore, “if I had a dime for every time a Bayley storyline made sense on the main roster, I would have, ZERO DIMES!!!!”

At the end of the day, she cannot continue to play the victim and be the Champion at the same time. I ain’t buying what you’re selling! Bottom line, Bayley needs to LOSE in order to WIN. That’s how we right this wrong. Right now, she has more haters coming her way than hugs and more boos than cheers. If I’m booking the show, I have Bayley lose so much over the next year that she gets “demoted” to NXT for a few months. Track the story on the main roster. Have her lose to developmental talent. Bring her down so low that the climb back to the top is something we can become invested in. Then, when the time is right, you pull the trigger on the grandest stage of them all.

This won’t happen overnight. It’ll take patience, which is something the WWE hasn’t shown a lot of over the past few years. The slow burn will sting at times, but I’m a firm believer that good things come to those who wait and there is nothing better than a comeback. After all, Huggin’ Ain’t Easy!