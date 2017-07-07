Hulk Hogan & Kevin Nash Comment On 21-Year Anniversary Of nWo Formation

On Friday, pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, one of the founding members of the industry-changing New World Order (nWo) faction in the now defunct World Championship Wrestling (WCW) promotion, took to social media to comment on the 21st anniversary of the day the group was formed.

“The Hulkster,” who was at the time the top good guy in the industry for well over a decade, did the unthinkable and turned heel at the WCW Great American Bash pay-per-view, which took place 21 years ago on this day.

Hogan would align with “Outsiders” Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, forming the nWo and turning the industry upside down overnight.

“21 years and still 4 life,” wrote Hogan on his official Twitter page today, with the hashtag, “#nwo.”

Nash, another founding member of the legendary group, wrote via his Instagram page, “Happy 21st birthday NWO. Told ya it was for life.”

Nash continued, “Thank you NWO fans for making this the ride of a lifetime. To those that were there from the beginning to those that just found us. Thanks for the incredible love.”

21 years and still 4 life #nwo pic.twitter.com/qH02hN9IaN — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 7, 2017