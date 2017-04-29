Hulk Hogan Says He Doesn’t Throw Away His Old Bandannas

TMZ Sports caught up with Hulk Hogan and he revealed that he does not throw away his bandannas, and that some of them are from twenty years ago.

Hulk Hogan on how many bandannas he’s been through: “I was counting this morning, and I counted one row of black bandanas that had twenty plain black ones in a row and there were ten rows [across] of black ones only…I’ve got some bandanas that I’ve found that I’ve had for like twenty years.”

Hogan on not throwing them away: “No! They’re really cool, they got a ‘memory thing’ to them or something, ya know, somethin’ really cool happened that night.”