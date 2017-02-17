I Am Sick & Tired of Rooting for “Not Roman Reigns”

“Anyone but you, Roman. Anyone … but you!” – Bray Wyatt

So I’m sitting here on a Friday with what feels like the Flu, desperately passing the time by watching “Royal Rumble 2017 #30 Entrant Videos” on YouTube. As if I couldn’t make myself any sicker, I’ve chosen to subject myself to continuous reactions of disappointment and despair. Every time the countdown concludes and the buzzer hits I’m forced to relive the wrestling reality that we live in. That reality has merged itself with modern day sports and Roman Reigns has become The Patriots. It has gotten to the point where I find myself heading into each PPV with the mindset of “If Roman doesn’t win, this PPV is automatic 3 Stars no matter what else happens”. It’s sad and it’s not right.

Every PPV there is a level of anxiety around “The Guy”. At the Royal Rumble, I thought we caught a break. Kevin Owens was the favorite and sensible option, so walking into the event I felt a sense of relief that I haven’t felt since before the S.H.I.E.L.D. broke up. There was NO WAY that Roman Reigns could ruin this night. Process of elimination would run its course and Roman would be the odd man out. Easy! Sadly, as we all know, not even the most bulletproof PPV is safe from Roman Reigns. So as we find ourselves less than two months away from WrestleMania, we are subjected to rooting against Roman Reigns in the same fashion in which people, who are not from New England, root against the Patriots. No one cared about the Falcons before the SuperBowl, but on that day they had the whole Country behind them.

I am sick and tired of not being able to enjoy Professional Wrestling in its most basic form. Why does it need to be so complicated to give the fans what they want? It’s as if politics have invaded the WWE and poisoned every aspect of its creative infrastructure. No matter what is right or obvious, the outcome always tends to go in the complete opposite direction. It’s a sad state and as long as Vince McMahon sees Roman Reigns as the second coming of John Cena, we’re stuck rooting for anyone but Roman.

If you want to take it one step further, look no further than Monday Night Raw. Everyone blames the third hour as the reason the show is lackluster and inferior to Smackdown Live. Me? I blame Roman Reigns! The entire show is written around this guy and to protect him. It’s painful to know how much better storylines could naturally and comprehensively progress if there wasn’t a conscious effort to ensure that Roman Reigns is seen in the preferred light of Vince McMahon. Roman Reigns is a head cold. He’s a high fever. He’s the flu.

Anyone but you, Roman. Anyone … but you.