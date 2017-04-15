If it’s ‘Broken’ Why Fix It?

The Hardy Boyz made their triumphant return to the WWE at Wrestlemania 33, receiving perhaps the loudest ovation of the night and also winning the Raw tag team championships in the process. It was as spectacular of a return the Hardy Boyz could have asked for. However, one could not help but see a little difference in the Hardy’s (most notably Matt Hardy) and the crowd for that matter because as the Hardy’s made their entrance at Wrestlemania something was a little different, a little ‘Broken’.

The Hardy Boyz were not only welcomed back by a rapturous ovation by the fans, but they were also welcomed by nearly 70, 000 chanting “Delete! Delete! Delete!” Matt Hardy was also a little different, his arms spread out a little wide with an at times over exaggerated facial expression. This was all glimpses of the Hardy Boyz new broken persona they created in their time away from the WWE and it is also one of the reasons fans were so excited to see them back, because not only were fans getting the legendary Hardy Boyz, but also a team who has reinvented themselves and endeared themselves to the audience in a new and very inventive way.

A whole article could be dedicated to The Hardy’s transformation to Broken Hardy’s, but unfortunately, this is not that article. In short, Matt Hardy transformed himself into ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy while in TNA, a larger than life character who has a slightly evil British accent and talks about the “seven deities”, “Vessels”, and also likes to refer to the WWE’s chairman as “Mr. MeekMahon”. It was bold, outlandish and could have been one of the biggest disasters in professional wrestling. But thanks to Matt Hardy’s (and also his brother Jeff’s) dedication and commitment he took over the wrestling world, and also every comedy wrestling page on the internet (e.g. Heelbook and Wrestling Memes).

Broken Matt Hardy could be compared to someone like Bray Wyatt, except with a little more room for entertainment and not quite as dark. However, what both of them have in common is they both needed the right individual to portray the respective characters on-screen and they both have become very successful.

At first Hardy’s broken character seemed to have more of a niche following, but with a large portion of the Wrestlemania audience, and two more Raw audiences chanting “Delete” and “Brother Nero” (Jeff Hardy’s broken name) it is clear to see how big the Hardy’s broken characters have become and how much the fans want to see it on WWE television.

Matt Hardy has, at times, given glimpses of his broken character, but it seems like for now the Hardy Boyz are once again the Hardy Boyz of old and that is how they will be portraying themselves going forward. The broken personas are certainly fan favourites, but the Hardy’s were still loved by millions long before they became broken and a large portion of the WWE audience only remember the high-flying, crazy Hardy’s they watched in the WWE.

One reason fans may want the Hardy Boyz to portray their broken characters on WWE television is because they fear their run may ultimately end up like the Dudley Boyz last WWE run. Dudley’s came in with a great reception from the WWE fans but ultimately played second fiddle to most of the tag teams on the main roster. The Dudley’s were certainly in great shape in their last WWE run, but it was clear that they were a lot slower and could not keep up with the likes of the New Day or the Usos which ultimately led to slow and error prone matches. It will be interesting to see what will become of the Hardy’s after this initial euphoria has worn off, but one thing is certain and that is the Hardy Boyz are still great in-ring performers and can match the younger performers in the WWE step for step. The excellent ladder match at Wrestlemania was certainly proof that the Hardy’s are still indeed the Hardy’s of old when it comes to their ring work.

Matt and Jeff Hardy are fantastic when broken, so why fix it? A valid question, but with the Hardy Boyz delivering strong work without using their broken gimmick shows that perhaps, for now, the Hardy’s are better off being fixed and when the time is right they can become broken once again. The Broken gimmick could prove to be far more successful if the fans are made to wait before Matt Hardy can once again “delete!” another wrestler. Who knows? Maybe Broken Matt Hardy will soon “delete!” the evil “MeekMahon”.