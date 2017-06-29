Impact Star Gives Injury Update From Hospital (Photo)

– Impact star Bram will be released from the hospital after suffering injury during a match in Rome, Italy over the weekend. Nick Aldis, who worked the show with Bram, confirmed that Bram underwent surgery, no other details were released.

Bram posted the following earlier this week from the hospital:

Hey everybody…. cheers for the messages, I’ve an hour of wifi before am cut off from the world again! just so you know I’ve been in hospital in Italy the last three days! Am fine.. pulling out the catheter was the worst part .. there just keeping me in to keep an eye on me… Theres no wifi so I couldn’t let anyone know. Am here for another two days am told till they let me go… I can’t wrestle or do anything for two weeks or so apparently. so any shows am booked on or people who bought tickets am super sorry! Once I get back to the UK I’ll reach out appropriately!

Shout out to mags for spreading the word and Eddie Edwards for my dip and McDonald’s, which I ate even though I was told not too, and one of my nurses for stealing me extra biscuits

On what happened: