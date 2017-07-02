Impact Wrestling (GFW): Slammiversary XV Results (7/2): Orlando, Florida

Impact Wrestling, which as noted earlier this week is re-branding as GFW following the company’s acquisition of Global Force Wrestling, will return to the pay-per-view arena this evening, as the promotion puts on their stacked Slammiversary XV event.

Featured below are complete results of the event, which took place live on Sunday, July 2, 2017 from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

SLAMMIVERSARY XV RESULTS

Pay-Per-View Pre-Show

* Mahabali Shera, Braxton Sutter & Allie def. Laurel Van Ness, Kongo Kong and KM in a six-person tag-team match to warm up the live crowd in attendance in Orlando prior to the start of the pay-per-view broadcast.

Pay-Per-View Opener:

The Impact Wrestling (GFW): Slammiversary XV pay-per-view kicks off with an excellent video package. Our first match of the evening will feature titles on the line and a host of noted international talent.

From there we shoot to the announce team, which consists of Don West and Robert Flores. The ring announcer introduces the executives from the various promotions represented at tonight’s show, such as Pro Wrestling NOAH, AAA, Crash and Impact Wrestling / GFW parent-company Anthem Sports.

Impact Wrestling / GFW World Tag-Team Championships

– LAX (c) vs. Marufuji & Ishimori vs. Drago & El Hijo De Fantasma vs. Laredo Kid & Garza Jr

The stars of Pro Wrestling NOAH and AAA will challenge Impact Wrestling / GFW World Tag-Team Champions LAX in the PPV opener tonight in Orlando, Florida.

LAX had a cool ring entrance for this one. Flores on commentary mentions that lucha rules are in play for this title contest.

After excellent back-and-forth action, this one winds down with a lot of finishers being hit and a lot of false-finishes happening with pins being broken up until finally Ortiz and Santana hit a big double-team move on Laredo to score the pinfall and secure the victory. With the win, LAX retains the Impact Wrestling / GFW World Tag-Team Championships.

Following the match, Konnan announces that a new member will be added to LAX. The revelation of the new member will take place on the post-Slammiversary XV episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV this coming Thursday evening.

Winners and STILL Impact Wrestling / GFW World Tag-Team Champions: LAX

Backstage: Joseph Park & Jeremy Borash

Backstage, we see Joseph Park, who tells Jeremy Borash that their match against Scott Steiner and Josh Mathews later tonight will now be a No Disqualification bout. Borash freaked out at the news while Park tried to calm him down.

Robert Flores Interviews DeAngelo Williams

In a pre-taped segment, we see Robert Flores, who is working the commentary with Don West for Slammiversary XV tonight, interviewing NFL star DeAngelo Williams ahead of his tag-team match with partner Moose tonight. Moose also speaks, claiming the two have some tricks up their sleeves for tonight’s match, which is up next!

Moose & DeAngelo Williams vs. Eli Drake & Chris Adonis

Up next is Moose and DeAngelo Williams, who have fellow NFL star Gary Barnidge in their corner, taking on the duo of Eli Drake and Chris Adonis in tag-team competition.

Kicking things off for their respective teams are Moose and Adonis. Flores has slipped up and called Adonis “Chris Masters” on a few occasions already.

Williams tags in and is a world of fire. He gets in some good offense, takes a few bumps and then tags Moose back into the contest. Williams hits a big running cannonball splash onto Drake in the corner. The crowd pops for that spot.

Williams is back in and he hits an amazing standing moonsault. The crowd definitely dug that one. They set up a table and after some back-and-forth battling, Adonis ends up laid out on the table. Williams hits a big frogsplash to put Adonis and himself through the table. 1-2-3. Williams and Moose win.

After the match, Moose and Williams continued to beat up Drake and Adonis. They end the segment with Moose powerbombing Drake through another table.

Winners: Moose & DeAngelo Williams

Backstage: Ethan Carter III

Backstage, Ethan Carter III (EC3) says James Storm is part of the foundation of Impact Wrestling, which is why he has targeted him for battle. He promises to win tonight. Their Strap Match is up next.

Strap Match

– Ethan Carter III vs. James Storm

The Strap Match between EC3 and James Storm is up next here at Slammiversary XV. After both men make their way down to the ring, they are each tied by the wrist to the other and Storm immediately starts throwing haymakers. EC3 starts swinging back and our Strap Match is on!

Storm is blasting EC3 with the strap over and over again. Solid shots, too. The match spills out of the ring and out to the floor.

After some action on the floor, the match returns inside the squared circle, with EC3 jumping in the offensive lead. EC3 chokes Storm with the bottom ring rope. EC3 blasts Storm with the Strap a few times. The difference is Storm doesn’t seem to mind it one bit.

EC3 ends up getting his hands on a pair of handcuffs and he locks Storm up. EC3 has the key to the handcuffs around his neck.

EC3 smashes Storm into the ring post by pulling the strap, and then blasts him with his finisher. Somehow, Storm manages to kick out from a pin attempt. He faints on the mat. EC3 shoves the ref, hits Storm again and gets the win. Medics come out to check on Storm.

Winner: Ethan Carter III

Backstage: Karen Jarrett & Dutch Mantel

Backstage, we see Karen Jarrett and Dutch Mantel talking with each other.

No Disqualification Match

– Scott Steiner & Josh Mathews vs. Joseph Park & Jeremy Borash

Next up is our No DQ tag-team match with Scott Steiner and Josh Mathews taking on Joseph Park and Jeremy Borash.

Mathews and Park kick things off for their respective teams. Mathews runs around Park, using his speed to avoid contact with the larger foe. Park ends up blasting Mathews with some big shoulder tackles.

Steiner tags in and goes to work on Park with elbows and punches. Park is bumped to the floor. Mathews quickly springs to the top rope and crashes onto Park on the floor.

Borash gets scared and tries to leave as Steiner yells for Mathews to get in a golf cart. The two chase after a retreating duo of Park and Borash. The two end up surprising Steiner and Mathews by spraying them with fire exstinguishers.

The action ends up in a pool where Shark Boy makes an appearance. Borash and Mathews try to flee from the pool area. Also making an appearance is Park’s old manager James Mitchell, who is shown holding an Abyss mask, representing the past alter-ego of Park.

After another appearance by Shark Boy and James Mitchell, Abyss makes a return. He pulls out some thumbtacks. Abyss nails Mathews with his Black Hole Slam finisher right on the tacks. Borash hits a frogsplash off the top for good measure. 1-2-3. Abyss and Borash win.

Winners: Joseph Park & Jeremy Borash

Backstage: Alberto El Patron

Backstage, we see Alberto El Patron talking about his Impact Wrestling / GFW World Championship unification match tonight. El Patron talks about his father, legendary Mexican wrestler Dos Caras being in his corner, as well as Bellator MMA fighter and former TNA part-time performer Muhammad “King Mo” Lawal being in Bobby Lashley’s corner.

Full Metal Mayhem

– Davey Richards & Angelina Love vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards

Before Richards and Love can even make it to the ring, they are attacked by both of the Edwards’. Alisha fights back, leaping off the top rope and splashing onto both Edwards’.

A lot of weapons start coming into play rather quickly, including trash can lids, kendo sticks, steel chairs, thumbtacks, ladders and tables. In the end, Edwards hits a big powerbomb through a table spot for the 1-2-3 and the victory for his team.

Winners: Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards

X-Division Championship

2 Out Of 3 Falls Match

– Sonjay Dutt (c) vs. Low Ki

Up next is our 2 Out Of 3 Falls contest for the Impact Wrestling (GFW) X-Division Championship, which is currently held by Sonjay Dutt. Dutt will be defending the title this evening against the man he won the belt from, Low Ki.

After some back and forth action, Low Ki scores the early lead, hitting his Warrior’s Way move on the champion to secure the first fall and the early 1-0 lead.

The two exchange offensive leads in the bout a few times more until Low Ki again hits Warrior’s Way on the champ. This time, however, he is unable to capitalize. Instead, Dutt manages to reverse things and secure the second fall, evening the contest 1-1.

Following some more intense back-and-forth action, including Dutt spitting in Low Ki’s face, hitting him with a moonsault and a double-stomp to score the pinfall victory. With the fall, Dutt goes up 2-1, winning the 2 Out Of 3 Falls contest and retaining his X-Division Championship.

Winner and STILL Impact Wrestling / GFW X-Division Champion: Sonjay Dutt

Impact Wrestling / GFW Women’s Championship

– Sienna (c) vs. Rosemary (c)

Up next in the ring is our Women’s Unification match between Sienna and Rosemary. The two champions are in the ring and our women’s unification bout is now officially underway.

Gail Kim comes out for this one. Also making an appearance is Laurel Van Ness. After a lot of offense, including some awesome missile dropkicks off the top rope, as well as a lot of yelling, the pace slows down briefly.

In the end, Sienna sprays Rosemary with mist in the eyes and then applies a submission hold, securing the tap out and unifying the Impact Wrestling and GFW Women’s Championships.

Winner and new UNDISPUTED Impact Wrestling / GFW Women’s Champion: Sienna

In-Ring Segment: Jeff Jarrett

Ring announcer Jeremy Borash introduces Impact Wrestling / GFW founder Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett is in the ring and he has a microphone. Jarrett says a quick thank you to the fans for supporting the company for the past 15 years. He says he wants to make it quick because the main event is next, and he’ll be watching.

Impact Wrestling / GFW World Championship

– Alberto El Patron (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

After an extensive video package airs documenting the story leading into tonight’s World Title Unification main event before both World Champions make their way down to the ring for the final contest of the evening. As advertised, El Patron has his father, Mexican wrestling legend Dos Caras in his corner and Bobby Lashley has fellow Bellator MMA fighter Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal in his corner.

The thorough pre-match introductions are made for this, our headline bout of Slammiversary XV. The bell rings and the match is now underway.

Both guys exchange some punches and a pair of suplexes each. El Patron dumps Lashley out to the floor. He goes to dive on Lashley, but Lashley catches him and bashes his head into the announce table repeatedly.

Lashley glares over at Dos Caras. King Mo enters the mix, beating up on El Patron until Dos Caras surprisingly gives him a big chop. Lashley, meanwhile, slams El Patron on the ring steps.

After a lot of high-impact offensive exchanges, the two start trading nearfalls back-and-forth, with neither man able to fully keep the other down for the full three count.

Finally, following additional interference by both Dos Caras and King Mo, which saw Dos Caras deliver a low-blow while Lashley was watching. This led to Lashley blasting Dos Caras. Lashley, now distracted, gets held up from the second rope. El Patron hits a double stomp from the top and scores the 1-2-3.

With the victory, Alberto El Patron unifies the Impact Wrestling and GFW World Championships, becoming the first undisputed champion in the now re-branded GFW.

After the match, a big celebration is held, with El Patron enjoying his victory along with his father. Jeff Jarrett and his family, and eventually several others, ended up showing up as well as Slammiversary XV went off the air from Orlando, Florida.

Winner and UNDISPUTED Impact Wrestling / GFW World Champion: Alberto El Patron