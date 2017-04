Impact Wrestling star DJ Z was rushed to the hospital in Mexico City last night following his match at the Crash event. He has been in excruciating pain and underwent surgery today for a fractured colon.

At least the match was good and the crowd threw money in the ring. If the match sucked and i got hurt id cry pic.twitter.com/kuGIC0mEAq — D J Z (@IAmDJZ) April 6, 2017