Impact Wrestling Star Suspended For Instagram Photo

Impact Wrestling star Bram was suspended by Pro Wrestling NOAH and has been pulled from the Global Tag League. Bram uploaded a photo on Instagram of himself laying in the floor of a convenience store on April 24. He received backlash from fans and has since deleted the photo.

Bram issued an apology: “I am very sorry, I will take apologize for the decision of NOAH seriously and I will apologize sincerely.”

Kasma Sakamoto will replace him and team with Robbie E for the remainder of the Global Tag League tournament.