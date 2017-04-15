Impact Wrestling viewership for 4/13/17: Slightly down from last week

Impact Wrestling drew 302,000 viewers on Thursday night on Pop TV. This is down from the 309,000 viewers the episode drew last week. The show ranked 115 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night, which is down from last week’s 104 ranking. Here are the viewership numbers for the episodes of Impact Wrestling in 2017:

1/5/17: 290,000

1/12/17: 277,000

1/19/17: 310,000

1/26/17: 307,000

2/2/17: 299,000

2/9/17: 252,000

2/16/17: 325,000

2/23/17: 275,000

3/2/17: 293,000

3/9/17: 292,000

3/16/17: 344,000

3/23/17: 305,000

3/30/17: 297,000

4/6/17: 309,000

4/13/17: 302,000