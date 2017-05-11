Inception Series: Alexa Bliss

Inception is the commencement, the beginning, the birth or debut of an event. In the WWE, nothing can be as impactful and telling as a Superstar’s debut. When you have one chance to make an impression in the always evolving landscape of WWE, you must put it all on the line to steal the show and be memorable. A debut can often be the precursor of success, or footnote on an otherwise illustrious career. This week covers the NXT debut of Little Miss Bliss, Alexa Bliss

(Source: WWE Youtube Channel)

In April of 2014, the reigning NXT Women’s Champion Paige was stripped of her coveted title as she made the official jump to the main roster. This left the thriving NXT Women’s division without a proper champion. A tournament to crown the next women’s champion commenced on May 1st 2014. In the same night that saw Charlotte advance in the first round, NXT rookie Alexa Bliss was slated to face former Diva’s Champion, Alicia Fox.

Before their match up, both competitors explained why they were going to advance. Alicia mentioned that she can predict the future, while Bliss proclaimed she was ready to make a big splash in NXT and promised that while she’s around, “Life is Bliss”. The veteran Alicia Fox made her way to the ring for one-on-one action first. Next, the debuting Alexa Bliss strutted to the ring with the bubbliest walk and music. At one point, Alexa even blew glitter into the camera. Rene Young made reference to her resemblance to Tinkerbelle as she was NXT’s resident fairy. Fairy or not, Bliss had her plate full with stepping into the ring with the unpredictable Alicia Fox.

The action started when both ladies’ lockup. Fox shows her savviness as she hair whipped Bliss across the ring. Alexa pulled herself into the corner and delivered an elbow to the charging Fox before kicking her in the chest and performing a 450-flip roll through to the other side of the ring creating distance. Bliss delivers a dropkick to Alicia and follows up with the insult-to-injury for a two-count. Both competitors make it to their feet and as Bliss grabs Foxy by her hair she is met with a knee to the midsection. Fox runs Alexa into the ropes and delivers a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker on the newcomer for a two-count. Foxy doesn’t allow Alexa to catch her breath as she snapmares her to the mat for the cover but only gets two. Foxy immediately locks in a reverse chin lock but Alexa fights her way to her feet, bleeding mouth and all.

With both women to their feet, Alicia hits Bliss with a picture perfect northern lights suplex, but Bliss bridges out at two. Fox seems to be struggling with her composure before she thrusts Alexa into the corner and delivers some wicked arm trapped back elbows. Fox uses her momentum to bring Alexa back down to the mat again this time with a headlock takeover. Alexa manages to make it to her feet again and is able to power out and deliver a kick to Alicia’s gut. She begins to rally with elbow strikes and kicks, but Fox whips her into the ropes again for a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker attempt, this time Alexa uses the momentum to roll up Alicia into a cradle pin and scores the 3-count in a surprising victory. She rolls out of the ring thrilled that she picked up a hard-fought victory and advanced in the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament.

Thoughts:

The self-proclaimed Goddess of WWE is the WWE’s newest mega-star of the Women’s division. At only 25, she is already a two-time SmackDown Live Women’s Champion and is the current reigning Raw Women’s Champion. At WWE Payback in San Jose, she defeated Bayley in her hometown to make history as the first woman to hold both prized jewels of WWE’s Women’s division. This 5 feet of fury is primed for even more success as her character continues to develop and flesh out in the years to come. WWE has tried to emulate their talent after WWE Hall-of-Famer Trish Stratus for years, but none have captured the magic that Trish has much like Alexa Bliss. Bliss is the gem that WWE has been waiting for years to come and with the likes of Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Peyton Royce and Bayley serving as counterparts to Bliss, it’s only a matter of time before Alexa surpasses the legacy of her idol Stratus.