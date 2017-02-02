Inception Series: Cesaro

It's a bird, it's a plane... It's the debut of the Swiss Superman!

Inception is the commencement, the beginning, the birth or debut of an event. In the WWE, nothing can be as impactful and telling as a Superstar’s debut. When you have one chance to make an impression in the always evolving landscape of WWE, you have to put it all on the line to steal the show and be memorable. A debut can often be the precursor of success, or footnote on an otherwise illustrious career. This week covers the debut of the Swiss Superman, Cesaro

Antonio Cesaro 1st appeared on WWE television in London, England on the April 20, 2012 edition of Smackdown. Cesaro made a brief appearance backstage as Aksana made good on her promise to introduce the Swiss Superman to her then boyfriend, Teddy Long. Aksana mentioned that Antonio Cesaro was a very good friend and went on to say that since Teddy no longer had any power (after losing the brand war at Wrestlemania 29 days earlier) that she was going to introduce Cesaro to someone who was actually important, John Laurinaitis.

The next week on Smackdown, Cesaro was introduced by Aksana as he was set to face Tyson Kidd in one-on-one action. Mind you, Cesaro’s early days in the WWE had him pegged as an aggressive rugby player that was kicked out of the league due to be overly physical. When the bell rang, Cesaro and Tyson locked up, and Cesaro using his strength and size advantage backed Tyson into the ring corner and delivered a hard strike to Tyson’s midsection. Cesaro continued to pummel Tyson Kidd, not letting him get a chance to get up. As Tyson finally found an opening to pull himself off the mat, Cesaro began to stomp him back down. Tyson was writhing in pain on the floor and Cesaro began to grate his face against the ring mat before dropping an elbow to the back of Tyson’s neck. In a truly amazing display of athleticism, Cesaro deadlifted Tyson into the Gut Wrench Suplex position and slammed his opponent onto his back. With Tyson squirming in pain, Cesaro pulled Tyson to his feet to continue the onslaught of mayhem, but Tyson reversed Cesaro’s scoop slam attempt and kicked Cesaro in his gut. Tyson ran off the ropes but Cesaro caught Tyson and popped him into the air, delivering a jaw shattering uppercut. Cesaro immediately set Tyson between his legs and hit the Neutralizer for the win. After the match, Cesaro and Aksana celebrated in the ring as Michael Cole hinted that Cesaro had earned a contract after that performance. As the segment came to a close, Aksana’s ex Teddy Long was ordered by John Laurinaitis to raise Cesaro’s hand. As a thank you gesture, Cesaro and Aksana locked lips as a disappointed Teddy Long was forced to watch.

Not the most memorable debut creatively, but there’s no denying that Cesaro had the in ring ability. In the 5 years that Cesaro has been on the main roster he has been stuck in midcard fodder, not quite getting the main event push that so many fans clamor for. Despite not winning a Heavyweight championship yet, Cesaro has kept us entertained by winning the WWE Tag Team Championships 2x’s, WWE United States Championship, and Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania XXX. Looking back on Cesaro’s debut, I can say that he will go down as one of the best acquisitions that WWE has ever had that just couldn’t get the main event push he deserves.