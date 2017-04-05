Inception Series: The Hardy Boyz

Inception is the commencement, the beginning, the birth or debut of an event. In the WWE, nothing can be as impactful and telling as a Superstar’s debut. When you have one chance to make an impression in the always evolving landscape of WWE, you have to put it all on the line to steal the show and be memorable. A debut can often be the precursor of success, or footnote on an otherwise illustrious career. This week covers the “debut” of Team Xtreme, Matt and Jeff, The Hardy Boyz.

The Hardy Boyz were signed to the then WWF in 1998. After competing as jobbers for a few appearances, they were repackaged. The Hardy’s as we now know them began on the September 27, 1998 edition of Sunday Night Heat. On this night, the Hardy’s took on two members of Kaientai, Funkai and Teioh.

Matt and Jeff Hardy were awaiting their opponents in the ring as the camera cut to them. Jeff began the match by locking up with Funkai, but the Japanese sensation powered Jeff into the corner. Teioh attempted to cheap shot Jeff, but the enigma was having none of it as he dropkicked Teioh off the apron. Funaki took advantage of the distraction and pounded away at Jeff with lefts and rights. Teioh entered the ring and began to double team Jeff. Eventually, Matt Hardy would save his brother from the Japanese beating and would send Teioh to the outside before hitting landing on him with an over the top rope cross body plancha to the arena floor.

Back in the ring, Funaki hits a running dropkick on Jeff, picked him up and proceeded to send him crashing to the mat with a back elbow. Kaientai continued to isolate Jeff and double team him with scoopslams and stiff elbows. Teioh tagged in and sent Jeff crashing into the adjacent turnbuckle before climbing up to the top rope and delivering a top rope crossbody splash. Kaientai’s assault continued as they double teamed Jeff, keeping him isolated and preventing him from making the tag to Jeff. Jeff would eventually find his opening and reversed a double clothesline attempt and takes out both members of Kaientai with a double dropkick, allowing him to catch his breath and make the hot tag to Matt. Matt enters the ring and takes our Teioh and Funkai with consecutive clotheslines before Matt and Jeff Irish-whip Kaientai into opposite corners hitting them with dual monkey flips. Kaientai roll out to the ring creating enough space for Jeff to launch himself off Matt’s back, to the outside of the ring for a modified swanton bomb, but Kaientai moves out of the way last second and Jeff crashes to the arena mat.

Matt goes to check on his brother and Kaientai attack him from behind and sends Matt back into the ring. Funaki begins to work on Matt’s back once in the ring, blasting him with a snap suplex. Funkai picks Matt up and brings him into the corner holding his arms behind him. While being still being held, Teioh attempts to attack Matt with the infamous Kaientai flag, but inadvertently hits Funaki, forcing him to release Matt. Matt capitalizes by dropkicking Teioh off the apron and onto the arena floor writhing in pain. Matt follows up with a scoop slam to Funaki in the middle of the ring and tags in Jeff. Both Hardy’s climb up opposite turnbuckles and they decimate Funaki with a simultaneous top leg drop and top rope splash combination, earning them their first victory of their successful tag team run. The segment closed as Matt and Jeff celebrated their victory to the crowds adulation.

Matt and Jeff have become one of, if not the most iconic and innovative tag teams in wrestling history. Their signature fishnet tops and gravity defying moves helped to etch their way into the history books as they would become tag team champions 8 times in their tenure with WWE, their most recent championship victory happening at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, FL this past weekend. Perhaps one of the most successful duos of all time, they would go on to have monumental success as singles competitors as Matt would win the ECW, WWF Hardcore, WWF European, WWE Cruiserweight, & WWE United States championships. Jeff would be poised for greater success in WWE as his accolades include winning the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight championship 2x’s, 4x Intercontinental champion, 3x Hardcore champion, Light Heavyweight champion and European champion. Of course, it’s appropriate to assume the Hardy’s are one of the most creative wrestlers the business has ever had, revitalizing their careers with the Broken Hardy gimmick. Without a doubt, we will see them in the Hall of Fame sooner rather than later.