Inception Series: Kofi Kingston

Inception is the commencement, the beginning, the birth or debut of an event. In the WWE, nothing can be as impactful and telling as a Superstar’s debut. When you have one chance to make an impression in the always evolving landscape of WWE, you must put it all on the line to steal the show and be memorable. A debut can often be the precursor of success, or footnote on an otherwise illustrious career. This week covers the debut of the Dreadlocked Dynamo, Kofi Kingston

(Source: WWE Youtube Channel)

S.O.S. ECW’s revival in 2006 caused a whirlwind of controversy as it failed to live up to the Hardcore identity the original product had. Still every dark cloud has its silver lining and ECW-lite’s was the amount of talent and opportunities given to superstars that would’ve been lost in the shuffle on RAW & SmackDown. On the January 27, 2008 edition of ECW, the high-flying Kofi Kingston made his in-ring debut after weeks of backstage vignettes teasing his arrival….

The action starts when Kofi and local wrestler David Owen (no relation to the Face of America, Kevin Owens) lock up. Kofi is powered into the corner by Owen and the hold is broken. They lock up again, this time Kofi is locked into a hammer hold and reverses out by flipping Owen overhead. Kofi follows up with a sweep kick before Owen retreats to the corner. After regrouping, Kofi grapples him from behind and is met with an elbow to the face. Owen knocks Kofi with a punch, sending him reeling into the corner and attempts whip him to the opposite side of the ring. Kofi reverses sending Owen staggering into the turnbuckle and charges at him jumping midair for a standing Bronco Buster & punch combo. Kofi then sends his opponent flying across the ring with a monkey flip. He proceeds to pick Owen up but was met with a kick to the gut. Owen locked Kofi in with a headlock, but he quickly escaped and after two leapfrogs, Kofi hit him with a body splash pin attempt. Owen powered out at two, but Kofi retaliated with a flurry of strikes before delivering a flap jack.

Kofi feeding off the energy of the crowd, gets fired up and with Owen laying in the center of the ring, Kofi ran the ropes and got some great air for the Boom Drop. Kofi popped up and started his boom claps and delivered a sick Trouble in Paradise kick for the victory. Kingston celebrated on the turnbuckle with his signature claps before making his way to the back.