Inception Series: Kurt Angle

Inception is the commencement, the beginning, the birth or debut of an event. In the WWE, nothing can be as impactful and telling as a Superstar’s debut. When you have one chance to make an impression in the always evolving landscape of WWE, you must put it all on the line to steal the show and be memorable. A debut can often be the precursor of success, or footnote on an otherwise illustrious career. This week covers the debut of The American Hero, Kurt Angle

(Credit: WWE Youtube Channel)

The Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan hosted Survivor Series 1999. This also marked the arrival of our Olympic Hero, Kurt Angle. The 2017 Hall-of-Fame inductee was poised to face Shawn Stasiak in one-on-one action. The former PMS member and 2nd generation Superstar made his entrance first. Next Kurt Angle was introduced to the crowd in heroic fashion.

The action started with the Olympic Gold Medalist displaying his amateur wrestling background with a quick fireman’s carry, catching Stasiak off guard. The two lock up again, this time Angle brings his opponent to the mat with a headlock takeover before they return to their feet. Angle’s Olympic skills were on full display as he slammed Stasiak to the mat again confirming that he was the superior mat based wrestler of the two. Angle and Stasiak traded grapple holds before Kurt caught him with a hip toss in the middle of the ring. Angle attempted a pin but Stasiak used his feet to push Angle off him. After regrouping, Angle caught him with a scoop slam and overhead belly-to-belly suplex before taunting the crowd. This might have been a mistake on Kurt’s part as because Stasiak found an opening and delivered a stiff punch to Angle and recoiled with a clothesline, knocking Kurt to the mat.

With Angle incapacitated, Stasiak proceeded to deliver some stomps to Angle before slamming his face into the turnbuckle. Angle seemed like he was in trouble as Stasiak stomped and choked Angle in the corner for the 5 count. Stasiak whipped Angle to the opposite corner before delivering a side slam on Angle. Stasiak’s onslaught continued as he suplexed Angle and covered him for a 2-count. Still in full control, Stasiak whipped Angle into the ropes and landed a jumping back elbow for another 2-count. Stasiak locked in a rest hold, trying to wear Kurt down in the process. This seemed to be ill-advised as Kurt fought out of it and delivered a clothesline of his own to Stasiak.

Angle used this as an opportunity to address the crowd as he grabbed a microphone: “You shouldn’t boo an Olympic gold medalist. I came here for you. You do not boo ME.” Angle made his way back in the ring but was met with a beat down by Stasiak before being thrown into the ropes. Angle stops his momentum and delivers a dropkick, as Stasiak recovers and tries to ground Angle again with rear naked chin lock. Angle quickly escapes but is caught in a tilt-a-whirl slam attempt. He reverses landing on his feet, but is immediately knocked to the mat with strikes from Stasiak.

Stasiak cockily motions to Angle implying that he was looking for more of a challenge. This provided Angle with an opening as he rolled Stasiak up with a school boy pin. Stasiak kicked out and Angle followed up with a powerslam on a running Stasiak for 2. Angle attempted to run him into the ropes, but Stasiak reversed it and hit Angle with a fireman’s carry facebuster. Stasiak made his way to the top rope for a standing body splash but Angle swiftly moved out-of-the-way. Angle referenced one of his 3 I’s as he motioned that he was too intelligent to fall victim to Stasiak’s aerial assault. Kurt Angle then delivered the Angle Slam to his unsuspecting opponent earning him the 3 count and securing his first victory in a WWE ring. Angle removed his straps and celebrated the win before heading to the back.

Thoughts:

Our Olympic hero stands out as one of the most decorated and entertaining characters to ever step foot in the ring. Kurt Angle’s rise to stardom was inevitable as his popularity took flight as he was thrusts into feuds with the industry’s biggest stars such as The Rock, Chris Jericho, Stone Cold, Chris Benoit, Shane McMahon, Triple H, Undertaker and Brock Lesnar. Kurt’s Olympic medal wasn’t the only gold that he would add to his resume as he would become a 4-time WWE Champion, WCW Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, WCW United States Champion, WWF European Champion, WWF Hardcore Champion, WWF Intercontinental Champion and WWE Tag-Team Champion. Angle is arguably one of the all item greats as his range of performing is endless. Throughout his storied career Angle would prove that he should be taken seriously, performing death-defying moonsaults from the top of steel cages, and snapping ankles on a nightly basis. He could even bust out the comedic chops at any given moment. Most recently, Angle made his triumphant return to the WWE after an 11-year absence, being inducted into the 2017 WWE Hall-of-Fame as well as being appointed as the GM of RAW. The long overdue return of Kurt Angle to the WWE marks an exciting time for fans, one that has the Universe at the edge of their seats in anticipation for Angle to lace up his boots for one more match. My gut tells me we won’t be disappointed.