More Info Regarding The Broken Hardys in WWE

PW Insider has reported that Matt Hardy has reached an agreement in principal with Anthem Sports, however, Ed Nordholm, who is the president of GFW/Impact, still hasn’t signed off on it.

On Thursday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on the Broken Hardys situation.

“They made a deal last week,” said Meltzer. But, now I gotta say this, they made a deal last week, but when that happened I was pretty much told that they’ve come close before, and it’s fallen apart. The fact is, even though it was agreed upon, Ed Nordholm had not signed off on it… It’s happened before, and it’s a very tense situation. They’ll kinda mediate the thing, they’ll come to an agreement, and then Impact won’t sign off on it. I remember when I was told about the deal pretty much being close to done, there was a caveat of, ‘well, they may back out again.’”

The Hardys heavily teased their Broken persona on this past Monday’s Raw, which is likely because they believe that the deal will get done in the near future. But, as of this writing, we haven’t heard that Ed Nordholm has signed off on anything.