Injured Star Accidentally Seen Backstage On RAW (Video)

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– As noted, The Revival is currently out of action while Dash Wilder recovers from a broken jaw.

Seen below, both Superstars were accidentally spotted at last night’s RAW in Grand Rapids walking in the background during a backstage segment with Sasha Banks:

Check out the tweets below:

