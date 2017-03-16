Io Shirai Visiting WWE Performance Center This Week

– As noted, Io Shirai was said to be visiting the WWE Performance Center this week and since then, it has been revealed that she has actually been trying out.

WWE acknowledged this and posted an article on their website on Shirai, the current World of Stardom chamoion, but then took it down and replaced it with another article that completely ignores Shirai.

As noted before, the other top Stardom female wrestler – Kairi Hojo – has already reportedly signed a three-year contract with WWE after back-and-forth thoughts and it was assumed that though Shirai was considering a jump as well, she was going to stay put.