It has to be Bray, doesn’t it?

Elimination Chamber is upon us. One of the traditional pit stops before the Granddaddy of them all, usually featuring the brands top champion trying to overcome horrendous odds so he can make it to a/the headline spot as defending champion. 6 competitors, 4 pods and a whole lot of steel, Elimination Chamber matches have given some truly great matches and dramatic finishes and also, some quite simply tedious efforts. The ‘Royal Rumble’ rite of passage for the champion to make it to the showcase of the immortals is usually worth the staying up late.

This year’s edition has me excited for the widely held consensus that the most logical winner will be Bray Wyatt. Delve a little deeper though, it MUST be Bray Wyatt. The champion will not just be the person headlining Wrestlemania, it will, or rather should, not be a one shot, 6 week reign. Whoever wins will be responsible for propping up Smackdown Live for the next few months, at least part of the main feuds until Summerslam. For this task, there is no one better suited than the Eater of Worlds.

Check through the competitors. One by One. The current champ, the man at this moment, John Cena. Does the world really need to suffer through another John Cena vs Randy Orton match? I’m a big fan of Cena’s PPV matches over the last few years but watching him against Orton on Smackdown Live this week was an unneeded reminder that I don’t need to see it headlining a major show anytime soon. (And is it too much to want WWE to stick to their promise of last time ever when they had a TLC match at TLC 2013. Maybe I’m making that up, wishful thinking.) Cena has just equalled the record of title runs which means we can’t be far off the big chase for beating the record. You would have to think with no other obvious opportunities, he drops the title in a non-humiliating way.

AJ Styles? I can’t think of many people that would object to him regaining the title. Smackdown Live has been carried on the phenomenal one’s back since the split and who could object to him headlining the big show after such an effort? But he seems to be moving on. I try really hard to avoid rumours but I can’t escape the one that points to AJ having to carry Shane McMahon. WWE loves it’s authority figure feuds and why would it not extend to the good guys as well. Daniel Bryan is in one with the Miz, surely Shane would have one? I don’t need to see that either but at least it would be suitably high profile. I would guess close, but not close enough, sending AJ straight to Shane’s office demanding his one on one rematch. I would love to see AJ pull it off, but I I don’t see it on the cards.

It has to be too soon for Corbin. Many can see the potential for a future champion but why rush him? Let the Lone Wolf develop without the weight on his shoulders. Ambrose is currently holding the Intercontinental championship and didn’t really click as champion and whilst an admirer, I think it’s not going to be a likely title win for the lunatic. And The Miz. I enjoy The Miz and love his recent issues with Daniel Bryan, but I never want to see him near the Heavyweight title picture. It would take an entire article to explain why but I don’t think I need to worry about it for this year’s Elimination Chamber.

It has to be Bray. With Randy Orton being set in stone as the challenger, the story between these two has months of work already done. He is the most logical champion for Randy to come after. But more than that, he’s not jus the right Wrestlemania opponent, he’s not just the right man to win Elimination Chamber, and its not just that it’s his time. Bray Wyatt is the right choice to carry the WWE Championship through the summer for Smackdown Live. He could be the perfect unstoppable, incomprehensible monster for John Cena to try, and fail, to overturn for his record breaking win. He could bring so much to the Title picture, and gain so much himself.

Bray’s problem has always been his much documented inability to carry through with his promises. Lego citizens of Gotham, unafraid of the Joker because we know Batman will win, the audience knows that Bray will not win the big one. Until now.

I have always loved the idea of Wyatt walking down the ring, fireflies lighting the way, lantern in one hand, WWE Championship being dragged behind him in the other hand. Obvious contempt for the title and those that would seek to take it from him. Laughing manically as they sell their soul for a shot at the trinket he believes means nothing. Telling them they should sell their soul to him. We had a small taster last week when Cena referred to the title as a symbol and Bray called it a trinket and I swear my ears physically leapt at the TV to make sure I didn’t mishear it. That was enough for me to believe that the Eater of Worlds could be Smackdown monster champion, and do it well.

Raw is currently the land of monsters. Brock, Braun, newly signed Samoa Joe, even Goldberg plays the monster card for the white hat brigade. But none play the monster in the same way Bray Wyatt does. They break your body, Bray has wanted to break mind, body and spirit since he slowly lit his own way down the main roster ramp. Smackdown Live’s resident monster wouldn’t need his supporting family, the top of the mountain is a lowly place, but Wyatt would thrive looking down to see the whole roster looking up at him. Envy and hatred on their faces, he would only become stronger.

Bray has to see the inevitable turn coming from Randy. He has always presented himself as a man with enough intelligence to see beyond the obvious. The story opportunities are plentiful and whilst I thought Randy Orton winning was the least exciting option for the Rumble, I am looking forward to what could be done between now and Mania between the two of them. But I would go further. Bray needs to win at Mania. WWE sits upon the precipice of creating a true main eventer. A run through the summer, ignoring the calls of the so called hierarchy, drawing the universe to his side as he continues to grow as a focal point. Bray has the charisma, and enough stellar matches to carry a title feud. With youth (relative to the rest of the roster), skill, magnetism and an enigmatic presence on his side, Elimination Chamber is the time to pull the trigger on WWE champion, Bray Wyatt. I guess we have to wait and see if WWE agrees.

Predictions for Elimination Chamber:

Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins (Kickoff Match)

I watch Smackdown Live every week and still can’t really figure out how this happened. Maybe I’m watching an edited version? Or are they feuding over who was Zack Ryder’s best tag partner? Something to do with American Football? Either way, I’d love the unfortunately wasted Hawkins to win on a big show, but since I’m predicting the evil incarnate win for the show end, I’m guessing they start nice and easy.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

Apollo Crews & Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler

Is this a case of Dolph’s mouth getting him in far more trouble than he bargained for, or is he going to be proved right? No-one gains anything from a Dolph loss so I’m going for a Dolph win. Yes, Crews and Kalisto will look weak as a result but if they do it right, it could be all about promoting Dolph and Crews and Kalisto lose nothing……until he attacks them after the match.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

The first of three, (three entire women’s matches on a show, we live in wondrous times) Becky and Mickie are ideally placed. They have a simple story, and are not as high profile as the other two, which gives them all the freedom to show us what they can do. Mickie can use this match to remind viewers just what she is capable of and in Becky Lynch she has possibly the best foil Smackdown women’s locker room can offer. I’m expecting a very good match. As far as a winner goes, has to be Becky getting her momentary revenge. I just hope they leave it open to revisit post-mania.

Winner: Becky Lynch

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Turmoil Match

The Smackdown Tag Roster, apparently.

This match shows what mishandling can do for a great commodity. American Alpha’s stand alone in presentation in the tag division and as such, we now have a turmoil match. My problem is that if the Alpha’s win, which seems likely, who do they go against at Mania? DIY and The Revival seem set on a path for an NXT triple threat for Takeover at Mania weekend so it is unlikely they’ll be making any kind of appearance soon, which leaves us with only the Uso’s as a realistic challenger. I’m big on the Uso’s and like that they’ve changed it up slightly since their turn, but there has been no build up for them as winners and for that feud that nearly everyone wants to see, you would think they’d put more into it. Gotta go for the Alpha’s, with trepidation about what next for them.

Winner: American Alpha’s

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

Whilst not presuming to speak for everyone, I no longer care when it comes to the build-up. I like the idea of a Nikki vs. Natalya match, but I just don’t care about how they got to where they are. That is what bugs me. The match could be great and they could have just let them hate each other, the Total diva’s drama just does my nut in. I have a friend who is a big fan of Total Diva’s but my aversion to reality shows prevents me from it. I didn’t need this really questionable build up. But I am looking forward to the match, now that it’s happening. As for who wins, going with Nikki. You have to expect her to be prominently posted for Wrestlemania season, a win here accomplishes that.

Winner: Nikki Bella

Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton

Randy Orton wins. Has to be. He’s going to Mania and his spot isn’t on the line for story shenanigans. Momentum dictates he wins. I’m happy with Luke Harper either way. I think he’ll have a strong showing but come up short due to the slippery nature of the Viper. I’d love the Wyatt Family break-up all to be a ploy and part of Wyatt’s master plan to get Orton, but if they’re willing to use him properly, Luke Harper could be great on his own.

Winner: Randy Orton

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi

I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how much I’ve enjoyed Alexa Bliss. I’d assumed she was going to be a holding pattern for Becky Lynch when she challenged her but I ‘ve enjoyed almost everything about her, as whilst not the most polished all round performer, improvement in all areas can literally be seen before your eyes and that always makes my day. Naomi has a tendency to just stop while she tries to figure out what next but I’m hoping these two can bring it together for this match. With three women’s matches going on, and the smallest amount of experience, the Champion of the division and her challenger have a hard night ahead of them as far as show-stealing goes. But this could also be their breakout moment, for both of them if the match delivers like it could. Have to think if Naomi is going to win, it’d be at her hometown at Mania. So Alexa to march into Mania as champion.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match

WWE Champion John Cena vs. AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose

Please, just give us the Bray Wyatt win that Smackdown needs.

Feel free to comment, abuse, condemn, agree or share your opinion in the comments, @HeneghanCiaran or cmheneghan21@gmail.com.

Oh and side note, on Mondays’ Raw, can Bailey not win the title. Charlotte only losing on Raw annoys me and it’s too soon for a Bailey title win.