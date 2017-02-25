It’s Time To Stop: “You Deserve It”

It seems recently the WWE audience can hijack a show with their chants; there is nothing wrong with that, but it is what they have been chanting that is getting on some of our nerves. “You deserve it” was recently chanted when Bray Wyatt stepped inside the ring on Monday Night Raw after capturing the WWE World Championship for the first time in his career. By all means, I am a fan and I’m not trying to take away from the fact that he does deserve it, but that being said the chant is a bit played out and overused now don’t you think?

It probably goes further back, but this trend seemed to begin when Kevin Owens won the championship, then Sasha Banks, then Bayley, then… well you get the point. This feels like a blatant ploy for the audience to get over on that person’s success. There are plenty of people who deserve to be put over in wrestling and if/when they do, will this chant become over used like some of the other chants?

Let’s talk about “What?” for a moment. I remember the inception of this Stone Cold catch phrase being used on Kurt Angle. It was funny and at the time it was only used when Stone Cold was doing a promo, but now, even a decade later it is still being chanted in the audience. Maybe it has become a staple of being in a WWE audience like the Ric Flair “Woo’s” you’ll hear before or throughout a show, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t become annoying. I feel like Kurt Angle now any time “What?” rains down from the audience whenever a heel pauses for a moment during their promos. You can also tell when the wrestlers have become fed up, turning to insult the audience in order to get a stream of “boos” just to stop the constant “What?” chants.

Finally let’s talk about two more overused chants in the WWE Universe. “This is awesome,” and “Holy S**t”. I am so happy that the WWE is putting on better matches then they were during the PG era, but sometimes you hear this chant and it befuddles you. For me, the first time I ever heard these chants was on TNA and they were well warranted. Only the top notch matches got a “This is awesome” chant or the craziest moments got a “Holy S**t” chant. When you heard that, you knew you were seeing something special. Recently all you need to do to induce a “Holy S**t” chant is to go through a table. Now you can almost guarantee when AJ Styles steps in the ring you’re going to hear a “This is awesome” chant. It’s time to stop! These were meant for those extraordinary moments, but now they’ve been used so often they’ve lost their meaning. Come up with something original WWE Universe! And no I don’t meant chanting about an equipment malfunction.

It’s time to stop!