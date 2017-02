Ivan Koloff Passes Away At The Age Of 74

– Ivan Koloff has passed away at the age of 74.

According to PWInsider, “The Russian Bear” died after battling liver cancer.

On January 18th 1971, Koloff defeated Bruno Sammartino in Madison Square Garden for the WWWF World Heavyweight Championship by pinfall after a big knee drop from the top rope, ending Sammartino’s seven reign.

Check out the videos from Koloff’s career: