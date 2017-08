– As noted, Kurt Angle’s family was backstage for last night’s RAW in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Angle and storyline long-lost son, Jason Jordan, had some fun and posted the following photo on social media:

My wife and kids! What a night in Pittsburgh. #itstrue #family #missingKyraAndKody #lovemyfamily A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

– Check out the latest episode of John Cena’s “Auto Geek” series from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel. This week’s episode features Cena’s 2013 Maserati GranTurismo C-MC Stradale and does his best Tim ‘The Toolman” Taylor.