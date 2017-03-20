Jason Jordan Of American Alpha Gets Married Over The Weekend (Photo)
– SmackDown Live Tag-Team Champion Jason Jordan of the American Alpha tag-team officially tied the knot over the weekend.
Below are some photos of Jordan and his new bride’s big day from social media.
Check out the announcement below:
Couldn't have done it without these Dolls!!! Love you Ladies!!!! @mintierney @jlreid23 @heatherk34 @amalassaf #bridesmaids #napril316 #bestdayever #marriedmybestfriend
Congrats to @JasonJordanJJ and his wife on their wedding yesterday. pic.twitter.com/vj2SbNlHEp
— PWM – WWE Coverage. (@ProWrestlingMag) March 18, 2017