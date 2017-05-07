Jay Lethal On The ‘Highlight Of His Career’, His Release From TNA, More

– Jay Lethal recently participated in a interview with The Post and Courier about a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On working with WWE:

“It’s funny. When I got into the wrestling business, all I wanted to do was wrestle for WWE. That was a major goal for everyone from my generation. I’m not saying that’s something that I would not want to do, but along the way I sort of re-prioritized some things. With that said, if I never got to work for WWE, I wouldn’t be too upset. I wouldn’t feel that my career wasn’t complete. I think that I’ve made it. And that’s something that a lot of wrestlers struggle with.”

On working with Ric Flair:

“It definitely was a highlight of my career … especially at that point. Even today I remember being so nervous because at the time that company (TNA) had never given me the chance to cut a promo in the ring before. Now the first chance I get to do it I’ve got to go in there with Ric Flair. Are you kidding?”

On being released by TNA:

“I never ever really got the full true story. Just one day they called and said they were going to have to release me. I’ve heard several different stories. I heard Dixie’s parents came in and cut the budget and got rid of me. I heard three other stories, but when it comes down to it, I guess Dixie owned the company at the time. Nothing can happen without crossing her desk. So I guess the idea came up to get rid of me, and she signed off on it. I really don’t know what else to say.”