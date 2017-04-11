JBL Blocking Mauro Ranallo Supporters on Twitter

Wilson
JBL is not pleased with fans support for Mauro Ranallo. He has blocked several accounts over the last few days who have used the #FireJBL hashtag. There are also other people who have been blocked just for following Ranallo or tweeting support to him.

