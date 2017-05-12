JBL Gets Heat for Comments About Sami Zayn and ISIS

JBL has received backlash from fans following comments he made on the latest edition of “Bring It To The Table” on the WWE Network. He made a comment about Sami Zayn and said, “I would rather be captured by ISIS than have to have dinner with Sami Zayn.”

