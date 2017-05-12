JBL Gets Heat for Comments About Sami Zayn and ISIS

By
Wilson
-
2

JBL has received backlash from fans following comments he made on the latest edition of “Bring It To The Table” on the WWE Network. He made a comment about Sami Zayn and said, “I would rather be captured by ISIS than have to have dinner with Sami Zayn.”

2 COMMENTS

  2. I can see it now, Legends with Isis. I can see him eating his words, crying like the little ***** coward that he is.

    What is wrong with him making a joke like that and then wwe AIRING it? It’s in bad taste but not THAT bad BUT bad enough to air…

