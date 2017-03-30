JBL Rips ‘Cry Baby’ Fans Over Their Opinions On Roman Reigns

– During tonight’s live “Bring It To The Table” with JBL, Peter Rosenberg and Corey Graves – JBL says he’s now hot about how the “cry baby” internet fans reacted.

JBL said the following:

“For all these internet fans out there that want to hate Roman Reigns and say, ‘No, we’re standing up because we don’t like him…’ Few people in the history of this business walk into an arena and everybody stands on their feet – everybody. I’ve seen it night after night after night and to me, that is an absolute Superstar.

Whether you love him or whether you hate him, Roman Reigns has earned his spot and I’m hot at all these little crybabies out there going, ‘We just stand up and boo him because we really don’t like him.’ Oh, really?”