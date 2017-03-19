JBL Talks Inducting Teddy Long Into WWE Hall Of Fame

– As previously reported, Teddy Long will be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame by JBL and Ron Simmons during the ceremony scheduled for WrestleMania 33 weekend.

JBL took to social media to comment on being one of the guys who will induct the former WWE on-air performer.



“Incredibly honored that Ron Simmons and I will be inducting [Teddy Long] into the WWE Hall Of Fame,” wrote JBL, who included “APA Reunion” and “HollaHolla” hashtags.