Jeff Hardy Blames WWE For His Drug Addiction

Jeff Hardy was on the The Art of Wrestling and discussed what led to his drug addiction. He claims WWE’s brutal schedule with being on the road four nights in a row starting on Friday and the two week overseas tour drove him over the edge. The drug addiction replaced his hobbies such as painting, recording music and motocross since he no longer had time for those. His addiction was Vicodin and somas.

Hardy recalls a match with Sting at Victory Road in 2011 and how after taking somas he was out of it. He could not function in the ring and was disappointed that he couldn’t wrestle his idol. He says Sting did the correct thing in pinning him quickly as the match lasted just 88 seconds. That moment was an eye-opener for him and made Hardy straighten his life up.

You can listen to the entire podcast below: