Jeff Jarrett Confirms GFW To Travel Outside Of Orlando, Adding PPVs In 2018

As noted, Jeff Jarrett took part in a Global Force Wrestling media conference call earlier this wek to discuss all things GFW.

During the call, Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com asked the GFW founder about the possibility of moving the promotion’s pay-per-view events out of the Impact Zone (Universal Studios) in Orlando, Florida.

“It has to make financial sense,” Jarrett said. “It goes without saying that, you know, taking Impact on the road several years ago was a financial disaster and so you have to methodically look at every decision and make sure that it makes financial sense.”

Jarrett continued, “But you know, we’re going to start with our live events and again, I’ll say put our toe back in the water. We realize that we’re not going to put an event on sale and it’s going to go clean and sellout. Quite frankly, the WWE doesn’t do that for live events. But they’re out there, they’re touring. An organization, publicly traded, been around 50-plus years, so they’re brand awareness in every market they go they don’t have that situation.”

With Impact Wrestling re-branding to GFW earlier this month, Jarrett spoke about how the promotion needs to get back out into key markets to help with brand awareness.

“We’re obviously in a re-branding situation in every sense of the word,” said Jarrett. “And so we’re getting back out in the markets and we’ve got to make the right decisions. That’s why we’re excited to partner with NOAH, partner with AAA, get into these markets.”

After confirming that the company plans to get back into markets outside of Orlando, Jarrett also revealed that GFW plans to add an additional pay-per-view to their 2018 schedule.

“To go back to answer your question, absolutely we’re looking at taking [pay-per-views on the road],” Jarrett said. “Not just Bound For Glory, but we’re looking at adding another live pay-per-view to our schedule in 2018.”