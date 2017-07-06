Jeff Jarrett Elaborates On Decision To Re-Brand Impact Wrestling As GFW

As noted, Impact Wrestling acquired Global Force Wrestling last month and will now be re-branding the promotion as GFW.

Jeff Jarrett, the founder of GFW and co-founder of Impact Wrestling, recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio and spoke about the decision to re-brand the promotion.

“Obviously we’ve had our ups and downs and in-betweens between myself — not just professionally — but personally with Impact,” said Jarrett. “And then, you know, I launched Global Force Wrestling and it’s so ironic how things have come together.”

Jarrett also spoke about the transition in the past from the promotion’s original name, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling, to their weekly television show name, Impact Wrestling.

“In the early days it was TNA and the name of the television show was Impact,” Jarrett said. “And then it got into early 2010-2011 it was called Impact Wrestling and where does TNA stand? So I’ll be the first one to say it was a bit of confusion as far as the brand. And as an older promoter once said, ‘If you confuse them, you lose them.’ That old saying goes a long way.”

Jarrett continued, “In one essence we’re back to the way it was originally branded. The name of the television show that comes on Thursday nights on Pop TV and Friday nights on Spike TV in the United Kingdom, Friday nights on Sony 6 on India. The name of the television show is Impact and now the name of the brand, as you stated, is GFW. So we’re really excited. We realize it’s not going to happen overnight. You know, the confusion didn’t happen overnight so the re-brand is not going to happen overnight but we’re heading in that direction.”

