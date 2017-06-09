Jeff Jarrett On Returning To Impact Wrestling, His Time In India, More

– Jeff Jarrett recently spoke with Akhilesh Gannavarapu about a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On his time spent in India:

“Obviously the traffic and the driving is a little bit unique, but it’s all good. I’m used to it. But it’s Film City, and Bollywood – it’s a fantastic place, and we’ve partnered with great entertainment folks. Our partners, obviously, Sony SIX – they’ve been absolutely fantastic to work with. So far it has been a very, very successful tour.”

On returning to Impact Wrestling:

“I’m very thankful. I’m very, very blessed. You know, I’ve done quite a bit of media since I’ve been here, and as Impact, we’ve reached our 15th anniversary – at Slammiversary, 15 years live at Orlando. It’s been surreal; who would’ve thought that back on June 19th 2002, when we had our very first show, and the ride we’ve been on as an organisation, and I left back in December 2013, and here we are in 2017 and I’m back, and the team is coming back together. It was the last piece of the puzzle, and it’s just very, very exciting.

“Our digital growth over the last 100 – 120 days has exploded, we’re obviously in India to produce an Impact show, which is a first. Back in 2013, when I was still with the organisation negotiating a contract, and who would’ve thought, after all those years, I’m back here, and Anthem – they’re great partners to work with. So here we are, producing Impact in Mumbai in Film City – it’s history being written.”

On the growth of Impact Wrestling:

“It’s something I’m super excited about. It’s no secret that we’ve had our ups and downs. But since I’ve come back on board and Anthem’s come on board since January 1st this year, we have our Spike TV deal in the United Kingdom, obviously the Sony SIX situation here, where we’re producing Impact, we’re about to kick off our live events – restart that program back in the States in the late summer, and our licensing program and merchandise – the growth is very enjoyable.

“Just to think about all the situations that are going on – like in Africa, in South Africa, Super Sport is our partner there. And the growth there in digital perspective is enormous. We’re just excited on all fronts.”