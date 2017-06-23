Jeff Jarrett Teases Special Guest For Impact Slammiversary

– Jeff Jarrett is teasing a big name to appear at the July 2nd Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view from Orlando, check out the tweets below:
Slammiversary week just got even bigger…more details coming…very, very special guest is coming… … https://t.co/8BRcUfh571
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) June 23, 2017
(1) For the very first time the most powerful, influential resident of Orlando, Florida has confirmed that he will attend Slammiversary…
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) June 23, 2017
(2)… week @UniversalORL and participate in the Impact Zone for @IMPACTWRESTLING and @GFWWrestling ! #Slamm15! #Honored
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) June 23, 2017