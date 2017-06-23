Jeff Jarrett Teases Special Guest For Impact Slammiversary

– Jeff Jarrett is teasing a big name to appear at the July 2nd Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view from Orlando, check out the tweets below:

Slammiversary week just got even bigger…more details coming…very, very special guest is coming… … https://t.co/8BRcUfh571 — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) June 23, 2017