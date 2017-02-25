Jeri-KO: The Beautiful Breakup

“Give the audience what they expect, but not how they expect it”.

The quote above is something screenwriters, actors, and storytellers all follow because so often audiences know what to expect from a film or television show, however, it’s not about the event, it’s about the story leading up to it. The breakup of the “best friends” seemed inevitable, but no one quite knew when it was going to come and with Chris Jericho booking a match on behalf of Kevin Owens against Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane, we thought we had our answer… Little did we know, Jericho and Owens would go on the “fast lane” to break up this friendship.

On the 13th of February 2017 edition of Monday Night Raw, Chris Jericho hosted the festival of friendship to celebrate his longstanding (fictitious) friendship with Kevin Owens. The duo’s chemistry has been incredible, playing off one another with ease and adding little nuances to their act (e.g. The List) to constantly keep their act fresh and entertaining for the WWE audience. This friendship was certainly deserving of a celebration, however, all good things come to an end and although we knew the end was coming sooner rather than later, it still shocked and broke the hearts of a large portion of the WWE faithful.

The festival of friendship started off with Chris Jericho coming out with showgirls and presenting an array of terrible gifts to a very agitated Kevin Owens and the breakup was once again being teased, but it seemed like once again, Jericho and Owens would walk away as best friends. Chris Jericho has always been the fan favourite of this duo and when Chris Jericho poured his heart out to Kevin Owens and the fans during the festival of friendship, in what seemed like a very real and heartfelt speech about how his time with Kevin Owens has been one of the highlights of his career – fans could only cheer and applaud the legend for his honesty and heartfelt speech, and it was also the reason fans were about to hate Kevin Owens more than they ever had before.

The List has been Chris Jericho’s weapon of destruction, as he has put the “stupid idiots” he and Kevin Owens have encountered on the dreaded list, and through this whole period it was understood that Jericho and Owens could never be on the list. “It’s perfect, a new list!” Jericho said as he unwrapped his gift given to him by his “best friend” Kevin Owens… “How come my name is on this?” a confused Jericho said as he lifted the clipboard and revealed “The list of KO” written on the back, fans gasped as they realised they were witnessing the end of Jeri-KO.

March 5th at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, seemed like the date fans believed this friendship was going to end and not only did they get it three weeks before the pay-per-view, they also witnessed the impossible – Chris Jericho was put on THE LIST!

As much as, Chris Jericho has been positioned as the bad guy on WWE television, his list has become one of the most popular things in the WWE. Prior to Kevin Owens ultimate betrayal, Jericho endeared himself to the fans once again by expressing his love for the time he has spent with Kevin Owens and moments later when the tables were turned and the list was used against him and his best friend betrayed him, fans could only feel sympathy for poor Chris Jericho.

“The Festival of Friendship” was actually “The Festival of great storytelling” as Jericho and Owens masterfully told the story of their breakup and not only drew audiences in, but made them emotionally invested as they were gasping at sound of Chris Jericho being on the list and legitimately angry by having to witness Kevin Owens betray his best friend by smashing his head into the glass that read “WELCOME Festival OF FRIENDSHIP”. The WWE gave the fans the break up they had been anticipating for months, but just not the way fans expected it and by doing this they have set the stage for this incredible story to continue and become bigger and better!