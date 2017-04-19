Jerry Lawler Comments On His Legendary Feud With Andy Kaufman

– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler released a new “Dinner with The King” podcast where he discussed his legendary feud with Andy Kaufman, check out the highlight and poscast below:

“I think that without a doubt he does. Probably the main drawback, or main hold up, or resistance to that is the fact that Andy never had a match in WWE. There’s definitely a place for Andy, at least, in the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame. That match that Andy and I had, it almost supersedes any organization. It was just about wrestling, in general. If you look back and really consider all the facts, that match was so important in the way wrestling evolved after. That was the beginning of sports entertainment. That was the first time that wrestling and the entertainment world collided head-to-head and wound up working together.”